LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Health leaders are investigating two more probable cases of monkeypox in Ohio.

The cases are in Lucas County. The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is leading the investigation.

The Ohio Department of Health has confirmed two previous monkeypox cases.

There were more than 4,600 reported monkeypox cases in the U.S. as of late Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Federal officials expect those numbers to rise.

More than 99% of reported cases are in men, and the vast majority of those are among men who reported sexual contact with other men, though health officials have stressed that anyone can catch the virus.

The monkeypox virus mainly spreads through skin-on-skin contact, but it can also transmit through touching linens used by someone with the infection. People with monkeypox may experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. Many in the outbreak have developed sometimes-painful zit-like bumps.