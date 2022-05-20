GROVE CITY, Ohio (WJW)– A gas station in Grove City sold a $2 million Powerball ticket.

The lucky customer at the Speedway on Stringtown Road was just one number away from the jackpot, matching five number without the Powerball. The Ohio Lottery said no one has come forward yet to claim it.

The Speedway also receives a $1,000 sales bonus for the ticket.

The winning numbers were 40, 41, 58, 64, 65, 17. The odds of winning the prize are one in 11.7 million.

The jackpot is now $117 million for Saturday’s drawing. That pays $68.4 million cash.