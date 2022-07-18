SOUTH VIENNA, Ohio (WDTN) — A two-vehicle crash occurred on I-70 eastbound early Monday morning.

According to 2 NEWS crews at the scene, a semi and a pickup truck crashed on I-70 eastbound near mile marker 66. The crash happened just before 5 a.m.

Two occupants were transported to the hospital, however, there is no word on their conditions at this time. The semi-truck driver was released from the scene.

There is no information on what led up to the crash at this time.

