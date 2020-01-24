2 ex-vice squad officers fired over Stormy Daniels arrest

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels attends the opening of the adult entertainment fair ‘Venus’ in Berlin, Germany. Ohio’s capital city has reached a $450,000 settlement with Stormy Daniels over the porn actress’ arrest at a strip club last year. Her federal defamation lawsuit against several Columbus officers alleged officers conspired to retaliate against her over her claims that she had sex with Donald Trump before he became president. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The city of Columbus has fired two police officers and disciplined two others over their handling of the 2018 arrest of porn actress Stormy Daniels at a strip club.

Daniels was arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching an undercover officer following a performance but the city attorney’s office dropped charges within hours.

The officers actions led to multiple lawsuits against the city and indirectly to the eventual disbanding of the city’s vice squad.

Columbus Public Safety Director Ned Pettus issued the order Thursday to fire the officers. The Fraternal Order of Police promised an appeal on their behalf.