ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) — One person died in a Thursday house fire in Alliance, fire officials confirmed.

Two neighboring houses were reported to be on fire just after noon Thursday, Jan. 26, city Fire Chief Jason Hunt told FOX 8. Three people were in the house at 1335 South Arch Avenue, two of whom were able to escape onto the house’s roof, he said.

But the third person, who alerted the other two to the fire, was unaccounted for by the time fire crews arrived, Hunt said. That person was later found dead inside the home.

“When we got there, the house was fully involved. Fire was showing in just about every window you could see,” Hunt said. “It really had a head start on us before we ever got the call.

“The fire state was such that it was really advanced and we couldn’t make entry because there was so much fire showing.”

Fatal house fire (Credit: City of Alliance Fire Department) Fatal house fire (Credit: City of Alliance Fire Department)

Alliance Fire Department called in support from several other agencies, including Sebring’s, which brought a ladder truck, Hunt said.

It’s unclear whether residents in the neighboring house were home at the time, he added.

Crews remained on-scene hours later as the house continued to smolder.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal is now investigating the fire, Hunt said. The Stark County Coroner’s Office was also notified.