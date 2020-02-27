2 convicted of charges related to pledge’s death at Ohio University fraternity

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men facing charges related to the death of a pledge at an Ohio University fraternity, were convicted Thursday in an Athens County courtroom.

According to court documents, Dominic A. Figliola, 21, was convicted of hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

Figlola’s other charges, which included permitting drug abuse, aggravated trafficking of drugs and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws were held in abeyance, pending completion of the Prosecutor’s Office Athens County Empowerment Program.

Figliola was also ordered to complete one year of non-reporting probation on the hazing conviction.

Figliola, of Athens, Ohio, was one of multiple people charged after Freshman Collin Wiant, of Dublin, died after an alleged hazing incident in 2018.

Cullen Willi McLaughlin, 21, of Northfield, Ohio, was also in an Athens County courtroom, Thursday, where he was convicted of two counts of possession of L.S.D., felonies of the fifth degree.

McLaughlin was ordered to complete the Prosecutor’s Office Athens County Empowerment Program.

Wiant was a pledge at Sigma Pi Epsilon at Ohio University. A toxicology report showed he died of asphyxiation due to nitrous oxide ingestion.

A year after Wiant was found dead at Sigma Pi Epsilon fraternity annex house, nine people, including seven members, were charged in connection to his death.

Others facing charges include:

Joshua Thomas Androsac, 20, of Lewis Center, Ohio, Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; two (2) counts of Trafficking in Harmful Intoxicants, felonies of the fifth degree; and Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

Corbin Michael Gustafson, 22, Reckless Homicide, a felony of the third degree.

Zachary Herskovitz, 22, of Coraopolis, PA, Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

Elijah Robert Wahib, 22, of Westlake, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree; Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; Assault, a misdemeanor of the first degree; Obstructing Justice, a felony of the fifth degree; and Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, an unspecified misdemeanor.

Stephan Brent Lewis, 27, Trafficking in Harmful Intoxicants, a felony of the fifth degree; and Improperly Dispensing or Distributing Nitrous Oxide, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.