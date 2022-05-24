AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Two children died in a fire in Akron Monday afternoon.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, Fatumata Jabateh, 8, and Abou Jabateh, 10, died on Monday.

Crews responded to the fire in the 1200 block of Seventh Avenue for a house fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the house was filled with dense smoke.

The children were discovered unresponsive inside the home.

They were taken to Children’s Hospital Medical Center of Akron, where they were pronounced dead.