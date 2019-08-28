2 arrested for ramming police cruisers in Columbus

(NBC) – Two people in Columbus are in custody after ramming multiple police cruisers with a stolen vehicle.

Police say officers were out Tuesday morning responding to reports of a stolen vehicle. When officers spotted the car, the passenger jumped out and tried to run.

The driver continued to drive but did not make it far, ramming into a police cruiser.

Another officer tried to help stop the vehicle and was also hit. Both the driver and passenger were arrested.

The driver is charged with stealing a vehicle and could also face vehicular assault charges.

At least one officer was treated for minor injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.

