18,000 new jobless claims filed in Ohio over past week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports 18,642 initial jobless claims filed in the state for the week ending May 1.

The total of first-time unemployment claims filed over the last 59 weeks is 3,282,950, which is more than the combined total of those filed from 2013-2019.

ODJFS is no longer reporting the number of potentially fraudulent claims filed now that numbers are returning to pre-pandemic levels. Fraudulent filings had been a problem for ODJFS during the height of the pandemic.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance was distributed to 177,174 Ohioans last week. That brings the total of PUA payments to $10.7 billion to over 1 million Ohioans.

To expediate the process, ODJFS is urging individuals to file their unemployment claims online at unemployment.ohio.gov.