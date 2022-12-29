SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A multi-county investigation in Ohio has led to 18 arrests according to the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force.

The Task Force says the month-long investigation “Operation Silent Night” led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on allegations that drugs, guns and stolen property were being brought into Scioto, Ross and Pike counties to be sold.

Investigators say during the search warrants, they seized “large amounts” of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine; numerous handguns, rifles and shotguns; and multiple stolen vehicles including ATVS, side-by-sides, motorcycles and automobiles.

The task force says the first search warrant was executed Dec. 8, 2022 on Shoemaker Road in Latham, Ohio in Pike County. Authorities say two individuals, Steven Richards and Brooke Weaver, were arrested at the scene and both face charges of Receiving Stolen Property and Having Weapons Under Disability.

According to the task force, four people were arrested during the second search warrant, which was executed Dec. 15, 2022 on Nipgen Road in Waverly, Ohio in Pike County. Investigators say they found an estimated $12,000 worth of suspected meth, stolen ATVs, drug paraphernalia and several firearms during the search.

Those arrested in the second search warrant include Joseph Amburgey, Kaylee Perkins, Victoria Harris and Donald Henson, the task force says. Investigators say the suspects face an array of charges including Aggravated Drug Possession, Aggravated Drug Trafficking, Obstructing Justice, Having Weapons Under Disability, Receiving Stolen Property and Obstructing Official Business.

The task force says three search warrants were executed in Pike County on Dec. 22, 2022 that resulted in a variety of charges including Aggravated Drug Trafficking, Aggravated Drug Possession, Having Weapons Under Disability, Failure to Comply with the Order to Signal of a Police Officer, Felonious Assault on a Police Officer and Receiving Stolen Property. Authorities did not specify which suspects were facing which charges.

The three Dec. 22 search warrants include:

Guilkey Road in Bainbridge, where investigators say they seized suspected meth and drug paraphernalia. The task force says Rick Kinzer was arrested at the scene.

Long Fork Road in Piketon where investigators say suspected fentanyl and stolen ATVs, motor vehicles and motorcycles were found. Authorities say those arrested include William Stigall, Amanda Bellomy, Steven Angel, Robert Collier and Erica Artressia.

River Road in Waverly where investigators say they found suspected fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and firearms – one of which had no serial number. Authorities say those arrested at the scene include Autumn Satterfield, Sharon Kingston and Christopher Elliot.

As part of Operation Silent Night, Dec. 23 on Long Fork Road in Pike County where deputies say Eric Scott was arrested on warrants by indictment for Drug Possession and Drug Trafficking.

The final arrest in the investigation came on Dec. 28, where April Estep was arrested by Pike County Adult Probation on warrants by indictment for Drug Possession and Drug Trafficking.

The operation was a cooperative effort between the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force, the US 23 Major Crimes Task Force, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Pike County Prosecutor’s Office, Pike County Adult Probation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, the New Boston Police Department, the Waverly Police Department, the Piketon Police Department, the Portsmouth Police Department, the Chillicothe Police Department and the Ironton Police Department.

The task force says the Portsmouth PD, Chillicothe PD, and Ross County SWAT teams as well as the Pike County ERT also assisted in the operation.