COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — After a weeklong statewide human trafficking crackdown, a total of 160 arrests have been made, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

“Operation Buyer’s Remorse” sought to arrest those trying to buy sex and to identify survivors of human trafficking from Sept. 25-30, said Yost’s office. It was a statewide operation with a focus on the areas of Columbus, Cleveland, Toldeo, Akron, Youngstown, Marietta and Portsmouth.

“Nearly 100 law enforcement agencies and service organizations participated in this operation – I am grateful for each and every partner who dedicated their time and resources, as we all play a key role in the fight against human trafficking,” Yost said.

Yost’s office reported that the operation led to 160 arrests through stings coordinated by human trafficking and major crimes task forces.

Those arrested came from all different backgrounds including EMTs, nurses, educators, retirees, former law enforcement officers, self-employed individuals, delivery drivers and others.

The youngest person arrested was 17 years old and the oldest was 84 years old.

During the operation, 104 survivors were interviewed and received services from healthcare and social service organizations.

Yost said, “Our message is simple: Don’t buy sex in Ohio!”