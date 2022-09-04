AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are looking into a police-involved shooting in Akron Saturday evening.

Police sources confirm to the I-Team that a suspect was shot in the hand after allegedly pointing a gun at an officer. However, the suspect is expected to be OK after being taken to Akron Children’s Hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Akron police said the incident took place on the 700 block of Longview Avenue after patrol officers heard shots fired in the area just after 6:20 p.m. Multiple males were seen in the area, at least one with a handgun, police said.

The person police shot was 16 years old, and they were taken into custody. No officers were injured. The officer involved in the shooting is now on paid leave.

The incident comes after Jayland Walker was shot to death by Akron police earlier this summer.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.