16-year-old arrested for fatal shooting of 17-year-old brother in west Columbus

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a teen fatally shot his older brother during a fight in west Columbus.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the 6000 block of Jolliff Street on the report of a shooting.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 17-year-old male who had been shot several times.  

Police say the victim and his 16-year-old brother were in a fight, when the younger brother pulled a gun and shot the 17-year-old.  

The 17-year-old was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.  

The 16-year-old has been arrested according to police, but no charges have been announced.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Cedar Point is going cashless

Video Now: Closer look at the road collapse in Portsmouth

Hurricane Ida evacuees seek shelter in Mobile

San Juan Unified School District says 27 students remain in Afghanistan

St. Bernard Parish save cow after flooding

More News