PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Parma police have arrested a 16-year-old after he reportedly gave chase in a stolen SUV and caused a three-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they tried to pull over a gray Kia SUV for reckless driving around 1:45 p.m. on Ridge Road not far from Pelham Drive.

When the driver did not stop, a chase ran all the way to State Road near Brookpark Road, when the driver caused a traffic pileup. Following the crash, the suspect fled on foot, police said, but was soon arrested.

WJW photo

Police said the car was reported stolen from Cleveland Monday, and that the teen also lives in Cleveland.

The case has been moved to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.