16 presidential candidates file to be on Ohio’s primary election ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Time has run out for presidential hopefuls to put their name on Ohio’s 2020 primary election ballot. The deadline to file per Ohio law was Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m., which is 90 days prior to election day.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s office confirmed 16 people filed to be on the March 17 ballot. Qualifiers will be announced Jan. 7.

Republicans

Donald Trump

45th President

Bill Weld

former Massachusetts Governor

Democrats

Joe Biden

former Vice President

Michael Bennet

U.S. Senator, Colorado

Michael Bloomberg

former New York City mayor

Cory Booker

U.S. Senator, New Jersey

Peter Buttigieg

South Bend, Indiana Mayor

Julián Castro

former Obama housing secretary

John Delaney

former U.S. Representative

Tulsi Gabbard

U.S. Representative, Hawaii

Amy Klobuchar

U.S. Senator, Minnesota

Deval Patrick

former Massachusetts Governor

Bernie Sanders

U.S. Senator, Vermont

Tom Steyer

activist, businessman

Elizabeth Warren

U.S. Senator, Massachusetts

Andrew Yang

tech entrepreneur