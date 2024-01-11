COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — A new program entitled Welcome Home Ohio will utilize $150 million to help improve housing access across the state.

Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik announced the launch of the new Welcome Home Ohio program.

The program will provide $100 million in grants over the next two years for landbanks to purchase, rehabilitate or build qualifying residential properties for income-eligible Ohioans.

Additionally, $50 million in nonrefundable tax credits will be offered to landbanks and eligible developers for qualifying property rehabilitation and new construction once a property is sold.

“Quality housing contributes significantly to quality of life and is the foundation of strong communities,” said Gov. DeWine. “As our state continues to thrive, we expect that more people will stay in Ohio and move to Ohio, and the Welcome Home Ohio program will allow us to work proactively to ensure that there is enough housing to sustain this growth.”

The Welcome Home Ohio program was created in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly in the biennium budget bill, House Bill 33. The Department of Development administers the program.

The application period is now open until 11:59 p.m. Feb. 9, with rolling applications accepted from Feb. 12 to May 31 as funds are available. Tax credit applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds are expended.

To learn more about the program and submit an application, visit the Welcome Home Ohio webpage.