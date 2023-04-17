YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police have confirmed the identity of a 15-year-old girl who died after a shooting on the city’s South Side late Saturday.

The shooting happened at Martha’s Boulevard Tavern at the corner of Southern Boulevard and Ravenwood Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

The coroner has identified the victim as 15-year-old Amya Monserrat.

According to police, a fight broke out at a birthday party, which then resulted in gunfire. Monserrat was hit and died at Mercy Health as a result of her wounds.

When officials arrived on scene, they found around 30 people outside the restaurant. Police were able to sift through the crowd and find the victim. About a dozen Youngstown police cars and an ambulance surrounded the business. There was crime scene tape and at least seven evidence markers in the parking lot.

Southern Boulevard was blocked from Midlothian to Ravenwood due to the ongoing investigation.

Police are still investigating and conducting interviews, but no one has been arrested. If you have any information, contact Youngstown police.

Monserrat was a freshman at Valley Christian High School.

The school president announced the school will be closed Monday. School will also be dismissed early on Tuesday for the elementary and high schools.

Counseling and prayer will be provided on Tuesday, and counselors will be available for the rest of the school year.