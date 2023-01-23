CLEVELAND (WJW) — A teen was rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning following a shooting at a home, Cleveland police said.

First responders were called to the the 3400 block of East 105th Street around 3 a.m. after a 15-year-old girl was reportedly shot in the stomach.

Police believe the girl was struck after someone in the home shot a gun upstairs and a bullet flew through the floor and hit her downstairs.

WJW photo

The girl was taken to UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital following the incident. Her condition has not been released.