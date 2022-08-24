The video above is from a previous story.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder for the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl.

At last check, the FOX 8 I-Team said the teen was not yet in custody.

The incident happened just after midnight on Tuesday morning at an apartment in the 2900 block of Archwood Avenue.

FOX 8 photo

The 14-year-old, identified as Davionna Wright, died after being shot in the head, authorities say.

A preliminary investigation suggests the two were arguing before the boy shot her.

Court documents say the teen “did purposely cause the death.”

He has been charged with murder and felonious assault. Both are felony charges.

The incident remains under investigation.