COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One organization threw a Super Bowl party Sunday for the men at Faith Mission Homeless shelter.

The Singing Buckeyes Chorus, a group of male-identifying individuals who gather together in celebration of barbershop music, made sandwiches for the men at the shelter.

Sunday’s Super Bowl party was the first in-person volunteer event Faith Mission has had since the COVID-19 pandemic.

It all started with a fundraiser the Singing Buckeyes do.

“We have so many people who order our subs, we do this a couple times a year,” chapter president Tim Kuenzli said. “We thought, ‘Well maybe people would buy a bag for themselves and order a bag.’”

Kuenzli said the response was marvelous.

They served about 130 sandwiches at the party and donated a check for $700 to the shelter.

“It makes a big difference for our residents to have something a little bit special and fun and out of the ordinary,” Miranda Dean, the volunteer manager at Faith Mission, said. “I think that’s really important for anyone experiencing homelessness or a crisis.”

Which is all the Singing Buckeyes could ask for.

“You touched on it,” Kuenzli said. “It’s a special thing, families are together eating all sorts of stuff on a day like this and these guys, don’t have those same types of opportunities and gifts. So for us to be able to bring them some subs so they can celebrate themselves, it’s a neat thing.”

The event was a huge success and now the hope is they’ll be able to do it again in the future.