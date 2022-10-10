Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

KNOX TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle crash that killed an 11-year-old in Knox Township Sunday night.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Georgetown Road west of 12th Street, according to a press release from OSHP.

OSHP says the driver was travelling eastbound when he veered off the left side of the road and struck an embankment. The truck continued up the embankment, where it struck a tree and rolled over.

All four people in the truck were taken to the hospital. Three of the passengers, including a 5-year-old child, had non life-threatening injuries, according to the press release.

OSHP reports Lillian Higgins, 11, died at the hospital after the crash.

North Georgetown Fire, Beloit EMS and Sebring EMS were all on scene. OSHP says drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

OSHP is still investigating the crash.