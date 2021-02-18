108,000 counterfeit surgical masks found in Cincinnati

This December 2020 image provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shows a counterfeit N95 surgical mask that was seized by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Federal investigators are probing a massive counterfeit N95 mask operation sold in at least five states to hospitals, medical facilities, and government agencies and expect the number to rise significantly in coming weeks. The fake 3M masks are at best a copyright violations and at worst unsafe fakes that put unknowing health care workers at grave risk for coronavirus. And they are becoming increasingly difficult to spot. (ICE via AP)

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said officers in Cincinnati seized 450 boxes of counterfeit 3M surgical masks last week. Each box contained 240 masks, for a grand total of 108,000 counterfeit items. The boxes were imported on 16 pallets, enough to fill an entire sea container.

CBP said the masks were headed to a logistics company in Montreal, Quebec, and would have had a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $137,160 had they been genuine, though their invoiced value was only $720.

According to the CBP, the retail packaging was marked with “Made in the USA,” but the merchandise was imported from a company in Hong Kong. Other indicators of fraudulent activity included a “Peru Seal,” which is not a legitimate 3M seal, and the Model No. 1860S, Lot No. B20522, all features specifically noted by 3M to be counterfeit. Additionally, 3M does not manufacture those respirators in China. The masks were ultimately determined to be counterfeit by CBP’s Centers of Excellence and Expertise.

“Counterfeiting is no longer confined to street vendors and flea markets,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. “The past year has strained our supply chains on many levels, leading e-commerce to be invaluable to supply consumers with needed goods. However, e-commerce venues also represent ideal platforms for trademark infringement and piracy. Our officers and specialists have amplified their efforts to prevent dangerous and potentially faulty products like these from reaching unsuspecting consumers.”