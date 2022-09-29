PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A 10-year-old boy was hit and killed by a train in Painesville on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on the tracks near Elm and Railroad streets.

Police say when they arrived on the scene the child was unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

According to authorities, they believe the boy was on a bicycle and in the process of crossing the Elm Street railroad tracks northbound when an eastbound train struck him.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

CSX said they extend their deepest sympathies to everyone impacted and will work with law enforcement as an investigation takes place.

No CSX crews were injured.

The Lake Regional Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is assisting in the investigation, which is ongoing.