10 French bulldogs stolen from Ohio breeder found in Michigan

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ten French bulldogs stolen from Ohio were found in Ottawa County, Michigan Monday.

The dogs, each valued at about $6,000, had been stolen from a dog breeder in Holmes County in Ohio, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday release.

Around 2 p.m. Monday, deputies found the dogs at a house in the 900 block of Leonard Street in Tallmadge Township.

The dog breeder had seen photos of the dogs — listed as for sale — online, which led deputies to that address, authorities say.

Each dog was chipped, the Sheriff’s office said, and they were all confirmed to be the stolen dogs.

The dogs were taken to the Human Society where their owner will pick them up.

A 41-year-old woman and a 17-year-old woman will likely face charges, the Sheriff’s office said.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with more information should contact the Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT or mosotips.com.