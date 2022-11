COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued.

A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue.

OSHP confirmed the child was missing out of Martin County in Kentucky, which is nearly 200 miles south of Columbus.

This is a developing story. NBC4 will update this story with more information once confirmed.