AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are continuing to investigate after a 1-year-old died from a dog attack Sunday morning.

Police reportedly arrived at the 300 block of West Moreland Street around 10:30 a.m. in response to a report a child had been mauled by a pit bull. A little girl, who police said had sustained critical injuries, was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

The child’s name is not being released at this time so the family can be notified. An autopsy is also taking place.

The child had been in the living room with two pit bulls when, police believe, an altercation between a 20-year-old man and woman broke out at the residence. The two fighting were not the child’s parents, police said.

Police said they think the altercation riled up the animals enough that at least one of them then attacked the child.

Animal control has since removed the dogs from the home, police said. Nothing else is being reported at this time.