1 teen dead after falling through icy lake in Highland County, ODNR officer dies during rescue

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One teenager is dead and another is in the hospital after falling through an icy lake in Highland County on Tuesday.

An Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer also died due to a medical emergency while responding to the incident.

WLWT reported emergency crews were called around 6:30 p.m. on a report of two teens that had fallen through ice near Rocky Fork Lake.

One teen boy was able to rescue himself from the ice and water and was taken to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

The teen girl, who had been trapped under the ice for four hours, was found at around 11 p.m. by emergency crews and pulled from the water.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources said the girl was pronounced dead. The girl’s name has not been released at this time.

ODNR said Officer Jason Lagore died while responding to the incident.

“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Officer Jason Lagore, who died in the line of duty last night,” said Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz. “Our law enforcement officers and their families carry a unique and challenging burden of responsibilities, and we are deeply grateful for their service.”

Lagore served with the department for 15 years. A memorial fund has been set up in his honor.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as well as dive teams from Hamilton County and Franklin County had responded to the incident.

ODNR officials are reminding people that no ice should be considered safe ice.