1 ride disqualified, 4 others delayed from opening at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Officials say one ride at the Ohio State Fair will not be opening this year due to safety concerns, and four others will be delayed until inspectors are completely satisfied with their reports.

According to Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda, the ride called Kissel’s Military Base, will not be part of the 2019 Ohio State Fair lineup after visible corrosion was found during an inspection.

Pelanda says four other rides have not opened yet due to some needed minor repairs, but those are expected to open later in the week.

“In being very proactive about ride safety, I want to assure the public who is visiting us we will take a very aggressive stance. In talking with some of the other inspectors, and people who work with our inspectors, Ohio has a reputation of being one of the strictest, in terms of ride safety, and I’m very proud of that,” says Pelanda.

None of the rides were never open to the public.

According to Pelanda, Kissel’s Military Base takes rides up into the sky and turns them. It is not part of Talley Amusements, which was picked to provide rides for this year’s fair.

Pelanda also said that fair goers should feel safe at the fair because rides are inspected every morning before opening.

“Our ride inspectors are very visible, as I am, and so I have no doubt, should there be a concern, it will be related to one of us immediately.”

The four rides that are shutdown temporarily are the Tilt O Whirl, swings, Choo-Choo and Space Roller.