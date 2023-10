ELYRIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The “Ghost Dog Trust” has claimed a $1 million scratch-off lottery prize.

The $1 Billion Scratch-Off ticket was bought at the Coffee Shop Cafe on Lowell Street in Elyria.

After mandatory federal and state taxes totaling 28%, the trust will receive $36,000 a year for 20 years.

Billion is a $50 Scratch-Off with a top prize of $1 million a year for life. As of October 11, 2023, there are three top prizes remaining in the game.