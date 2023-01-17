LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – Lorain police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Tower Boulevard for several gunshots just before 3 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found two people in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

One man, 19-year-old Abraham Thomas Jr., of Lorain, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other male was taken to Mercy Hospital to treat his injuries. Police did not give details on his condition.

Police say they’re looking for a four-door, blue Ford Focus tied to the investigation.

Courtesy of Lorain Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kurt Graupmann at 440-204-2105.