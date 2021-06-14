WEST SALEM, Ohio (WJW) — Officials are investigating after shots were fired Sunday near a car racing track in Wayne County, killing one person and injuring at least one other.

The incident occurred in the parking lot at Dragway 42 in West Salem, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies told the FOX 8 I-TEAM.

Capt. Douglas Hunter, of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, said the shooting took place at the end of Dragway’s “Race Day” event. He reiterated that the shooting had nothing to do with the track or its event.

As the crowd began to disperse, officials say a man was driving in a reckless manner; he was doing “burnouts” in his truck when the track owner and others confronted him.

Conversation escalated and, authorities say, the driver then got out of his vehicle, threw punches at others and fired shots. A member of the crowd responded by firing back.

Hunter estimates an upwards of 20 shots were fired.

Paramedics transported two people to a local hospital. Hunter says as many as four others were self-transported to area hospitals.

Deputies confirmed to the I-TEAM that one person is dead and at least one other is injured.

Shots fired at Dragway 42 (Courtesy: Ashland County Pictures)

Shots fired at Dragway 42 (Courtesy: Ashland County Pictures)

Shots fired at Dragway 42 (Courtesy: Ashland County Pictures)

Authorities are looking for the driver of the truck. Hunter says he fled the scene with the help of other individuals. Officials will not be releasing the driver’s identity at this time.

They are also questioning the man who shot back at the driver.

Sheriff’s deputies from Ashland and Wayne counties, as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol, responded to the scene.

This incident remains under investigation. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.