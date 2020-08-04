1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Ohio

Ohio

One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Warren

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Warren.

Local and state police converged on a house just after 12 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Hamilton Road SW.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is the lead agency in the case. Investigators confirmed that one person was fatally shot and that no officers were injured.

BCI was requested by the Warren Police Department. Neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots. Police were on the scene for several hours after the incident.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS