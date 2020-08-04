1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Ohio

One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Warren.

Local and state police converged on a house just after 12 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Hamilton Road SW.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is the lead agency in the case. Investigators confirmed that one person was fatally shot and that no officers were injured.

BCI was requested by the Warren Police Department. Neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots. Police were on the scene for several hours after the incident.