1 child dead, 1 hurt in shooting near elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Police are investigating after two people were shot, one fatally, near an elementary school in east Columbus.

Police said both victims were under 18.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Shady Lane Road just before 7pm Wednesday on the report of a shooting. Officers found two victims at the scene.

Dispatchers say one victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition. The second victim was taken to Mount Carmel East in an unknown condition.

Police said one of the victims was pronounced dead shortly after 8 p.m.

A neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified in fear of this safety, said he heard five gunshots outside his home.

“I happened to look out the window and I saw the kids standing down there, found a little boy on the ground and knew someone was shot,” the neighbor said.

He said he ran over to try to help but there was already a crowd of people around the two people.

Police said they got shot on the sidewalk outside Shady Lane Elementary School.

“I think I heard screams when they got on the ground,” the man said.

Police aren’t identifying the victims or giving an age range, but said that one of the victims went to Mount Carmel East and the other went to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

One of the victims died around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

At least five people at the scene said they were kids.

“I saw a little girl look like she got shot in her leg or something and the boy he looked bad I was hoping he made it,” the neighbor said.

Police said they are still working to find out the relationship between the suspects and the victims, however, they said this wasn’t a drive-by shooting.

