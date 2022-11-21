Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A two-day special youth hunting season concluded with 9,515 deer harvested this past weekend across the state of Ohio.

Each fall, hunters 17 and younger take to the woods with a nonhunting adult for a special weekend of deer gun hunting, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

The top 10 counties for deer taken during Ohio’s youth season include: Tuscarawas (411); Coshocton (364); Muskingum (286); Holmes (277); Knox (272); Guernsey (250); Washington (247); Harrison (229); Licking (228); and Carroll (194).

The Division of Wildlife has issued 39,186 youth deer permits.

Youth hunters checked 5,126 bucks, 3,461 does, and 928 button bucks. In 2021, hunters harvested 7,632 deer during the two-day youth gun season. The three-year average is 6,559 deer.

All of Ohio’s youth hunting opportunities are available to anyone who is 17 years old or younger during the season dates. Youth hunting seasons are also available for small game, wild turkey, and waterfowl, the release states.

Anyone interested in learning to hunt or becoming a mentor to a new hunter can visit here for information on how to get started, hunting-related workshops and special hunting opportunities for mentors and new hunters.