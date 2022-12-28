RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — A woman who admitted to driving impaired and crashing a car, killing her two daughters and another 13-year-old girl in 2020 will face at least 30 years in prison.

Julianne Shead, 43, of Ravenna, was sentenced on charges of vehicular homicide and assault charges, as well as an OVI charge on Wednesday in Portage County Common Pleas Court.

Shead was handed minimum sentences of 10 years on each of her three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, as stipulated by attorneys during her plea agreement. She could face an additional five years in prison if she commits additional violations while incarcerated.

Shead received minimum four-year sentences on her four additional counts of aggravated vehicular assault, and separate jail sentences for the drunk driving and driving under suspension charges, all of which will be served at the same time as her homicide sentences.

Her driver’s license will also be permanently suspended.

The crash happened in December 2020 along Peck Road in Shalersville Township. Authorities said at the time Shead was driving a pickup truck at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve, striking a tree. There were eight people in the vehicle, six of whom were ejected.

** Watch prior coverage in the player below. **

Shead’s daughters, 12-year-old Christine Shead and 22-year-old Marlana Mullin, and 13-year-old Evangelina “Evey” Montecalvo were killed.

Relatives of the victims addressed the court Wednesday.

Shead faced 20 total counts and pleaded guilty in July to 10 of those counts, including three first-degree felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, four counts of aggravated vehicular assault and single counts of driving under suspension, operating a vehicle while under the influence and reckless operation, court records show.

The homicide charges carry a mandatory minimum prison sentence of up to 11 years and a maximum sentence of 16 1/2 years and a lifetime license suspension. The assault charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of up to eight years, up to a maximum of 12 years and a license suspension for at least three years.