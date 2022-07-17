COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman died Saturday evening on the east side of Columbus after being caught in the middle of a shooting, according to Columbus Police.

Police say the shooting was reported on the 3200 block of East Broad Street at approximately 8:41 p.m.

Lelia King, 30, was hit by gunfire while inside her car as she was in between two groups of people shooting at each other, according to CPD.

After a citizen provided medical aid to King, medics arrived and took King to Mt. Carmel East Hospital. She was pronounced dead just after 11:00pm, per police.

CPD states King was an unintended victim.

This was the 74th homicide in Columbus in 2022.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730.