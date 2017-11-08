Ohio voters send clear messages; Yes on 1, No on 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Yes on Issue Two camp was hoping for a better result, but that didn’t happen.

From the moment early returns started rolling in, it was pretty clear; voters rejected Issue Two decisively.

When questioned about why Issue Two failed, spokesman Dennis Willard pointed the finger at everything but the issue itself.

He pointed out the opposition spent upwards of $70 million fighting the measure, and blamed television advertising for confusing voters.

Earlier in the day, another spokesman for the ballot measure Matt Borges accused the opposition of outright lying to the voters.

When asked if it could have anything to do with an inability to verify the issue would actually save Ohioans $400 million, as they claimed it would, such a possibility was rejected.

With this election virtually settled, the Yes on Issue Two camp is looking to move on to the next state.

Refusing to give up their quest to make the “greedy drug companies” pay, voters in South Dakota and Washington D.C. will likely be the next to have their airwaves filled.

For their part, Yes on Issue Two claims to have spent around $14 million and they have no plans at this time of stopping.

As for the opposition, the campaign manager for No on Issue Two Curt Steiner says voters were clearly not confused.

Steiner claims their polling of voters when it got to election day showed the vast majority of them were voting “definitely no.”

Not just “no”, they were voting “definitely no” which, according to Steiner, is a stronger conviction.

He may not be wrong. Voters rejected Issue Two by a nearly 4 to 1 margin similar to the margin that saw Issue One pass on Tuesday.

There was little doubt in some people’s minds that Issue One would pass since there was really no significant organized opposition to it.

So, what does that say about Issue Two?