Ohio Vax-A-Million: Sunday night is last chance to register for final drawing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A screenshot of the adult registration page for Ohio’s Vax-A-Million lottery on May 25, 2021.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you’ve been vaccinated but still haven’t registered to win $1 million or a full-ride Ohio college scholarship, you have until Sunday night to get your name in for the final drawing.

The deadline to register for the final Vax-a-Million drawing is Sunday, June 20, at 11:59 p.m.

Ohioans who have registered for any of the other drawings will automatically have their entries carried over.

Last week’s winners were Suzanne Ward, of Findlay, ($1-million dollar prize) and Sean Horning, of Cincinnati (college scholarship).

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reports an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations since it announced the Vax-A-Million lottery May 12, and they’re hoping even more people get the shot now that the drawings are coming to an end.

According to ODH, a total of 3,428,514 adults entered last week’s drawing for $1 million, and 150,187 Ohioans age 12 to 17 were in the running for the full-ride college scholarship. 

To enter, go to www.ohiovaxamillion.com or call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

The winners will be announced at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS