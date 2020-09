In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN)- According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, the state’s August unemployment rate was 8.9%, down from July’s 9.0%. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 45,500 over the month to 5,147,200.

The U.S. unemployment rate for August was 8.4%, down from 10.2% in July. The nation’s rate is up 3.7% from August 2019.