Ohio towns, townships push for federal COVID relief funding

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — While county and city officials across the Miami Valley are working to determine how millions of dollars in COVID relief funding will be used, leaders in local townships are worried their communities will not receive any help.

Townships like Sugarcreek Township, Miami Township and Beavercreek Township have come across problems securing funding during the pandemic. They blame the American Rescue Plan, which doesn’t include specific language to make townships and towns eligible for funding.



“We saw those preliminary numbers when the bill was in the House, but when the bill passed the Senate and before the President signed it, another excel sheet was run and Ohio townships were not included in that document,” said Heide Fought, executive director of Ohio Township Association.

The organization said the definition of “non-entitlement units of local government” on the bill raises questions on whether Ohio townships will see any of the $350 million allocated for state and local governments.

The Ohio Township Association and the National Association of Towns and Townships are fighting to change that.

“All of those things that municipal residents here in Ohio receive from their local governments our township’s residents receive from us,” Fought said.

“Those services don’t stop for a lot of the communities at police and fire protection. It’s about having a recreation center open for kids this summer to come and spend their time that parents who work depend on those services,” said Barry Tiffany, Sugarcreek Township Administrator.

Congressman Mike Turner, Senator Rob Portman and Ohio Congressional members are advocating with the U.S. Treasury Department. In a letter to the treasury secretary, they said in part, “We write to seek urgent clarification on funding eligibility for townships in the state of Ohio. It has come to our attention that language included in the American Rescue Plan Act (P.L. 117-2) brings into question whether Ohio townships are eligible for the state and local funding authorized in the bill.”

Turner said, “That’s our effort to get those dollars changed now so that our residents of the townships have the same ability to participate as everyone else across the state.”