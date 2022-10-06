Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Clermont County teenager has been awarded for saving her mother’s life when she became unresponsive while driving on the interstate.

On July 2, Cheri Jansen was approaching the on-ramp from State Route 125 when she began to have a seizure, causing her vehicle to drift off the right side of the roadway. Her 13-year-old daughter, Hayli DeWeese, was the front seat passenger in the vehicle at the time.

When she realized her mother was unresponsive and no longer in control of the vehicle, Hayli maintained her composure and steered the vehicle until it came to a stop, avoiding any major collision, according to an Oct. 6 release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

From the passenger seat, Hayli successfully steered the vehicle as it crossed over the on-ramp from westbound State Route 125, down an embankment, across all four lanes of State Route 125, and then across the on-ramp from eastbound State Route 125.

During this time, Hayli prevented the vehicle from colliding with multiple utility poles, traffic signs, a high-voltage electric transmission tower, as well as all of the other vehicles traveling in that area.

After the vehicle came to a stop, Hayli continued to remain calm as she was able to call 911 and give an accurate description of the situation and their location, the release states.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Sara E. Mitchell, a trained paramedic, was the first emergency responder on scene. Mitchell said Hayli’s ability to remain that calm in such dire situation was nothing short of impressive, especially considering her age.

She also said Hayli was able to provide a detailed description of her mother’s medical condition, which aided Mitchell in providing the appropriate first aid measures until EMS arrived.

Hayli DeWeese was presented a Certificate of Appreciation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for the bravery she displayed on July 2.