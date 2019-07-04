Ohio teen indicted in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — An 18-year-old has been indicted on an aggravated murder charge in the shooting of a 12-year-old girl in Ohio.

A grand jury in Licking County on Wednesday also indicted Keegan Mummey, of Newark, on charges of rape and evidence-tampering.

Newark police suspect Mummey in the death of Isabella Barnes, who was shot on the porch of her home nearly two weeks ago.

A prosecutor said the two had been in some sort of relationship.

Mummey told a magistrate that he has a “tendency to black out” and not remember his actions.

His family said in a statement that their thoughts were Barnes’ family and that Mummey is not the person being portrayed.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

