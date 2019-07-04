Ohio teen indicted in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — An 18-year-old has been indicted on an aggravated murder charge in the shooting of a 12-year-old girl in Ohio.

A grand jury in Licking County on Wednesday also indicted Keegan Mummey, of Newark, on charges of rape and evidence-tampering.

Newark police suspect Mummey in the death of Isabella Barnes, who was shot on the porch of her home nearly two weeks ago.

A prosecutor said the two had been in some sort of relationship.

Mummey told a magistrate that he has a “tendency to black out” and not remember his actions.

His family said in a statement that their thoughts were Barnes’ family and that Mummey is not the person being portrayed.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

