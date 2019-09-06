Ohio Task Force 1 to return home as Hurricane Dorian weakens

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Task Force 1 is headed home after receiving demobilization orders that release them as a FEMA resource for Hurricane Dorian.

Though they were prepared to provide whatever assistance they could, officials say that ultimately, they are glad the storm was not as powerful as many predicted it would turn out to be.

“Team members are glad to be heading home after traveling over 2,400 miles, staging in multiple states, for potential damage from Hurricane Dorian.” Stated Team PIO, Phil Sinewe. “While the team is prepared and motivated to help people in their time of need, being able to come home knowing that Hurricane Dorian kept her worst damaging power out at sea is gratifying in itself. This storm had all the potential to be a history maker. The team is glad no history was made this week.”

The team is expected to arrive at their Kettering Warehouse late Saturday afternoon.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.