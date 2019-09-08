Ohio Task Force 1 staying prepared for hurricane season

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – As Hurricane Dorian makes its way to Nova Scotia, the Ohio Task Force 1 has made its way home after a one week deployment to help with recovery efforts on the East Coast.

The 85 crew members were originally deployed to Florida with days worth of gear, rescue boats, dogs and more. However as the storm made its way up the coast they were later moved to Georgia then the Carolinas.

“Fortunately the storm was able to not commit a tremendous amount of damage to the coast and went out to sea and our services weren’t needed,” said Adam Landis, the Task Force Leader.

While deployed, OTF1 spent time working with other search and rescue teams that are part of the FEMA emergency services.

Once Dorian headed out to sea and lessened in strength, the services of OTF1 were no longer needed and they received orders to demobilize Friday night.

“It feels good everyone is glad to be back home, be able to get back and see their families,” said Landis.

Now that they are home, they are working on preparing to deploy again if the need arises.

Peak hurricane season is from mid-August to October, so there remains a possibility that the the task force could be deployed again in the near future.

“When we get notified we have the roster as to which members of the team are going to be deployed. We have a process that we go through to give out briefings and information and all that before we hit the road and head where ever it is that we’re being sent to,” explained Landis. “It’s actually starting right now, we are being prepared for the next time we have to roll out the door for an emergency.”