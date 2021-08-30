Ohio Task Force 1 responding in Jefferson Parish to assist with Hurricane Ida recovery

JEFFERSON PARISH, Louisiana (WDTN) — After a levee overtopped, sending water through Jefferson Parish after Hurricane Ida made landfall, Ohio Task Force 1 was ready to help.

“We are actually going into subdivisions that are still underwater where people need to be pulled out of the second floors of their house, and pulled off of the roof,” said Evan Schumann, the program manager for Ohio Task Force 1.

After staging in the Lafayette, Louisiana overnight, the team then moved into Jefferson Parish, which was heavily impacted by the storm. They arrived around 10:30 a.m. on Monday facing areas with downed trees and power lines after Ida’s 150 mile-per-hour winds wreaked havoc in the area.

“One of the biggest challenges is that they have now moved forward so all cellular reception seems to be out,” Schumann said.

Jefferson Parish has a population of more than 430,000 people. Ohio Task Force 1 is expected to assist with boat operations to rescue those who weathered the storm.

Schumann said the team is grateful for the opportunity to help, and they have a deep appreciation for everyone here at home.

“The best thing they can do is give us their best wishes and prayers for the team’s safety, but also for the team to be able to rescue and save as many people as we can get to today,” he said.