DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — When disasters strike across the country, Ohio Task Force 1 is often close behind.

The team routinely deploys to help with recovery efforts for hurricanes and other major weather events. They went to Florida last year to search for survivors after the Surfside Condo collapse.

It takes extensive training to make these missions successful. That’s what is happening this weekend in Dayton, with Task Force 1 hosting a training course for first responders across the country.

Over 14 task force teams from the entire Federal Emergency Management Agency system have converged in Dayton. The goal is to prepare them for situations they have never faced before.