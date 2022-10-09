Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Sunday morning, Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) officially demobilized operations after assisting in Florida along the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in September.

A release by OH-TF1 says the 84-member Urban Search and Rescue team is headed back to Ohio after demobilizing Sunday, Oct. 9 at 6 a.m.

During the Task Force’s time in Florida, the group helped with rescues and evacuations of people and animals, and conducted over 4,500 home searches. OH-TF1 also helped with searching for missing persons and recorded structure damage data to assist local authorities.

