DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Following The Ohio Task Force 1’s departure from Dayton at 11pm Sunday evening, the team arrived in Kentucky to help with tornado recovery efforts around 6am this morning at their base on Murray State University’s campus.

“They arrived this morning at about 6am with a team of 45 members which includes search specialists, rescue specialists, medical teams, k9 teams, and then logistics folks,” said OHTF1 Public Information Officer Phil Sinewe.

Sinewe says the first assignment began at 8:30 Monday morning as a wide area search. The search took place in the southwest section of Graves County. Maysfield, Kentucky is located in Graves County, which was one of the hardest hit areas during the tornadoes.

“They’re looking for search and rescue potential. Are there people trapped in their homes still? The other thing they bring to the picture is they’re helping people who are standing in their front yards saying we don’t know what to do next,” said Sinewe.

Even through times of destruction, Sinewe says the team’s trying to stay upbeat as they go into their missions, ready to aid anyone who needs help. “They know that they’re going to help fellow firefighters. Fellow United States citizens really in a time where they need a lot of help. When your house gets destroyed when your neighbors house gets destroyed this is a very difficult time for folks.”

Sinewe also encourages other Ohioans to do whatever they can to help support our neighbors in Kentucky. “The people in Kentucky need a lot. They need obviously our thoughts and prayers, but there are plenty of fundraisers and stuff for people in Kentucky that certainly need it.”

Sinewe says though the team could stay as long as 16 days, he’s not expecting their mission to be that long.