VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) is officially activated to help the victims of the deadly tornadoes in Kentucky.

The task force has been activated as a Type III Urban Search and Rescue team. This includes a full equipment cache, including 45 search specialists and canine search teams. They still do not know their specific location, but they will be helping search and rescue efforts in Kentucky.

OH-TF1 is expected to leave Vandalia around 10 p.m. on Sunday, December 12, 2021.