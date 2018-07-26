Ohio farmer reacts to aid from Trump administration
COLUMBUS (WDTN) - Agriculture impacts our state’s economy in major ways and the value of the commodities can be swayed with a single word from the right people.
Ohio Statehouse Newsroom Reporter Jason Aubry spent some time talking to farmers today about something that has them very concerned – tariffs.
There are a lot of things that farmers cannot directly control that affect their bottom line, for instance, the weather here and in other parts of the world. Another is the policies put in place in Washington, D.C.
Tuesday, the Trump administration announced a plan to provide $12 billion in aid to farmers hurt by trade war.
Wednesday morning, Ohio Governor John Kasich said, “You know farmers don’t want aid they want trade; that’s what they want.”
If you ask a farmer like Patty Mann, they’ll tell you he’s right.
“The markets just need to be fair and open so our product can be moved across the world, that’s what we would like to see,” she said.
This is why they don’t agree when the President tweets: “Tariffs are the greatest!”
“Tariff is kind of a scary word,” said Mann.
Just rumors of tariffs sent prices into a freefall for weeks, according to Mann.
“We’ve lost about two dollars on our soybean price and probably 50-60 cents on corn prices,” she said.
Mann’s farm depends on those crops.
She said, “About one in three bushels of corn and soybeans that I grow goes to an outside market.”
She says as a result of the tariffs, if her farm had to sell its crop today, it would be at a loss.
“On my farm I need a little over nine dollars to break even and we’re looking at, the future is about eight dollars right now,” she said.
By Wednesday evening, President Trump and the EU had come to an agreement to avoid a trade war and work toward reducing tariffs, but China is still an issue and Mann says more needs to be done.
